Progress in Summer Rai 1

February 21, 2022

There are the first previews on the network’s schedules for the upcoming summer season, and here’s what we know about the presenters

Tables are formed. It is shaped day by day with greater precision than ever before Ray Ono For the next few months. The latest developments about what we’ll see soon on the main Rai network come from TvBlog, which has posted some background information on the soon-to-be (dating) faces on TV.

We read on the portal especially, today, the indiscretions of the summer schedule of Rai Uno. TvBlog provides accurate information about the fate of two faces beloved by the rai fans Roberta Capua And the Massimiliano Osini. Two characters, it seems, that we’ll see make regular appearances on the upcoming beautiful season of the network. Although it must be said, we don’t have the mathematical certainty that there will actually be both.

So let’s start with Roberta Capua. Previous Miss Italy He will return to Rai Uno after the successful break of P.Rhyme Festivalco-host the show Paula de Benedetto And the Cerro Prielo before broadcasting episodes Sanremo Festival 2022. La Capua we’ll see him again apparently in summer live, The Noon Swear by Ray Ono which was conducted last year in the company of the Rai journalist Gianluca Cemberini. Confirmation after all is already written, watch it and consider success in terms of participation recorded by the program.

if l live summer It looks like the games are already done, and the same can’t be said about Rai Uno’s summer morning. One morning It will in fact be currently looking for a new conductor, which is currently in the process of being cast. But the name we are talking about in a rather urgent way is a name Massimiliano Osini. Indeed, Ossini appears to be in the lead for the new version of the transmission, and if so, it would be a welcome comeback, given that the connector has already made One morning in 2018.

Anyway, regarding one summer morningGames are still open. Among the eligible names there are also Isabella Romano And the Georgia Cardinalete. The latter, among other things, could arrive (condition is a must) on top of UnoMattina also for the fall release.

