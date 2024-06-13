June 13, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Prognosis of Parkinson’s disease in young people: Symptoms are particularly muted

Prognosis of Parkinson’s disease in young people: Symptoms are particularly muted

Karen Hines June 13, 2024 3 min read

Juvenile Parkinson’s disease: a complex challenge requiring multidisciplinary and psychological support

illness Parkinson’s disease is a worldwide reality and affects all ethnic groups. It occurs in both sexes, with a slight prevalence in males. The average age of onset is about 58-60 years, but about 5% of patients can develop the disease between the ages of 21 and 40 years, while it is very rare before the age of 20 years.

The silent symptoms of Parkinson’s disease in young people: information and strategies to cope better with it (galleriaborghese.it)

According to the “Parkinson.it” website of the Italian Parkinson’s Association (AIP), founded by neurologist Gianni Pezzoli, there are currently about 10 million people with Parkinson’s disease in the world. Of these, approximately 500,000 have their onset between the ages of 20 and 40. If we take into account the “early” start until the age of fifty, this percentage increases significantly. In a presentation to the Ministry of Health on July 10, 2019, Maria Levi della Vida, President of Azione Parkinson Ciociaria, highlighted the specific problems of patients with juvenile Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive and highly disabling disease at all ages, but when it affects people who are still socially active, at work and at home, it becomes a real tsunami. The show you organized Italian Association of Young Parkinson’s Disease (AIGP), He emphasized the special situation of young Parkinson’s patients, who have different needs, attitudes and life rhythms compared to older patients.

Dealing with Parkinson’s disease in juveniles: Learn how to manage early diagnosis and deal with psychological and existential challenges (galleryborghese.it)

Although there is no definitive cure for Parkinson’s disease yet, Symptoms can be relieved through pharmacological interventions, physical therapy and rehabilitationIn addition to complementary treatments such as physical activity, proper nutrition, and social activities. However, it is necessary to accept the disease psychologically and existentially in order to better adhere to treatments and invest in complementary therapies.

See also  Flu 'one of the worst flus ever': Bassetti sounds the red alarm

Parkinson’s disease remains highly stigmatizedMany patients tend to isolate themselves socially and hide their condition, which leads to depression and anxiety. This isolation is particularly dangerous in young people, who account for about 10% of cases that begin before the age of 50. These sick young people are often in the midst of their work and family responsibilities, and the diagnosis represents a dramatic moment that destabilizes their social structure and identity.

The critical role of psychological support for young Parkinson’s patients

The diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease must be accompanied by adequate emotional support and accurate information about the disease, which is often unknown in its juvenile form. It is necessary to provide the presence of a psychologist who supports the patient in communicating the diagnosis and in the subsequent adaptation process. This support should also extend to caregivers, children and other family members to help them manage stress and anxiety that accompanies the disease.

Young Parkinson’s patients and the essential role of patient associations (galleriaborghese.it)

The psychiatrist also connects patients with patient associations, where they can find support and exchange experiences with people facing the same problems. Parkinson’s disease in children is not widely known, and even healthcare professionals often have difficulty diagnosing the diseaseThe initial symptoms are non-specific and are common with other diseases. It is essential that medical personnel and emergency personnel are continually trained to properly recognize and manage patients with Parkinson’s disease, especially those with deep brain stimulation (DBS) implants.

For Parkinson’s patients under the age of 50, it is essential to maintain a connection to the community To avoid isolation. Creating real or virtual relationships with people who share the same difficulties is vital to dealing with the disease. Associations such as the Italian Association of Young Parkinson’s (AIGP) and PGR Associazione Onlus (Young Parkinson’s of Rome) provide support and useful information for young Parkinson’s patients and their families.

See also  Are wolves brave thanks to a parasite? new studio

In conclusion, Parkinson’s disease is a complex disease that requires a multidisciplinary approach and strong psychological support to improve the quality of life of patients and their families. With early diagnosis and appropriate support, it is possible to face the disease with dignity and resilience.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Star Diet: All the important people do it and it works, but there is only one problem

June 13, 2024 Karen Hines
4 min read

June 13, 2024 Karen Hines
4 min read

Regolith found on lunar soil is key to future settlements on the Moon

June 12, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

Prognosis of Parkinson’s disease in young people: Symptoms are particularly muted

June 13, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

He took money to fix matches: Zwier refereeed the match between Italy and Albania

June 13, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

ARM has called for the destruction of all Snapdragon

June 13, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

The sky whale now has its own airline – SiViaggia

June 13, 2024 Samson Paul