Prognosis of Parkinson’s disease in young people: Symptoms are particularly muted

Juvenile Parkinson’s disease: a complex challenge requiring multidisciplinary and psychological support

illness Parkinson’s disease is a worldwide reality and affects all ethnic groups. It occurs in both sexes, with a slight prevalence in males. The average age of onset is about 58-60 years, but about 5% of patients can develop the disease between the ages of 21 and 40 years, while it is very rare before the age of 20 years.

According to the “Parkinson.it” website of the Italian Parkinson’s Association (AIP), founded by neurologist Gianni Pezzoli, there are currently about 10 million people with Parkinson’s disease in the world. Of these, approximately 500,000 have their onset between the ages of 20 and 40. If we take into account the “early” start until the age of fifty, this percentage increases significantly. In a presentation to the Ministry of Health on July 10, 2019, Maria Levi della Vida, President of Azione Parkinson Ciociaria, highlighted the specific problems of patients with juvenile Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive and highly disabling disease at all ages, but when it affects people who are still socially active, at work and at home, it becomes a real tsunami. The show you organized Italian Association of Young Parkinson’s Disease (AIGP), He emphasized the special situation of young Parkinson’s patients, who have different needs, attitudes and life rhythms compared to older patients.

Although there is no definitive cure for Parkinson’s disease yet, Symptoms can be relieved through pharmacological interventions, physical therapy and rehabilitationIn addition to complementary treatments such as physical activity, proper nutrition, and social activities. However, it is necessary to accept the disease psychologically and existentially in order to better adhere to treatments and invest in complementary therapies.

Parkinson’s disease remains highly stigmatizedMany patients tend to isolate themselves socially and hide their condition, which leads to depression and anxiety. This isolation is particularly dangerous in young people, who account for about 10% of cases that begin before the age of 50. These sick young people are often in the midst of their work and family responsibilities, and the diagnosis represents a dramatic moment that destabilizes their social structure and identity.

The critical role of psychological support for young Parkinson’s patients

The diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease must be accompanied by adequate emotional support and accurate information about the disease, which is often unknown in its juvenile form. It is necessary to provide the presence of a psychologist who supports the patient in communicating the diagnosis and in the subsequent adaptation process. This support should also extend to caregivers, children and other family members to help them manage stress and anxiety that accompanies the disease.

The psychiatrist also connects patients with patient associations, where they can find support and exchange experiences with people facing the same problems. Parkinson’s disease in children is not widely known, and even healthcare professionals often have difficulty diagnosing the diseaseThe initial symptoms are non-specific and are common with other diseases. It is essential that medical personnel and emergency personnel are continually trained to properly recognize and manage patients with Parkinson’s disease, especially those with deep brain stimulation (DBS) implants.

For Parkinson’s patients under the age of 50, it is essential to maintain a connection to the community To avoid isolation. Creating real or virtual relationships with people who share the same difficulties is vital to dealing with the disease. Associations such as the Italian Association of Young Parkinson’s (AIGP) and PGR Associazione Onlus (Young Parkinson’s of Rome) provide support and useful information for young Parkinson’s patients and their families.

In conclusion, Parkinson’s disease is a complex disease that requires a multidisciplinary approach and strong psychological support to improve the quality of life of patients and their families. With early diagnosis and appropriate support, it is possible to face the disease with dignity and resilience.