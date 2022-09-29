Professor Nicolas Brinza dies

Mourning in the world of Bari medicine: Professor Nicola Prinza, Director of the Complex Operations Unit of Anesthesia and Resuscitation 1 at the Bari Clinic, has died at the age of 58. A respected professional and hero, for the past two years, in the fight against Covid by coordinating his team to assist hospitalized patients in extremely dangerous conditions in resuscitation

On a note, “the entire community at the Policlinico di Bari clings to the anguish of family members due to the sudden disappearance” of the professor. “We are losing not only a doctor – we read again – with extraordinary scientific and clinical skills who participated day and night on the front lines in the fight against Covid, but also an expert of great humanity always ready to offer himself to help and care for patients and towards colleagues and the dispensary community.”

“Not only is Professor Brinza missing, but also his friend Nichi with whom he shares the difficulties to be faced, the results achieved and with whom to laugh and joke because Nichi knew how to be a serious professional and at the same time a friend with a joke and a smile always ready “comments Giovanni Migliori, General Manager of Policlinico Di Barry, “We are close to the family in this moment of great suffering,” the note said.