Thursday 19 May 2022 – 11:59 AM

Privacy guarantor fines Uber 4 million and 240 thousand euros

Lack of transparency in the processing of Italian user data

ROME, May 19 (askanews) – The privacy guarantor has imposed two fines of €2,120,000 each on Uber BV (UBV), with a registered office in Amsterdam, and Uber Technologies Inc (UTI), with a registered office in San Francisco, both Detained responsible violations committed against more than 1.5 million Italian users, including drivers and passengers. Inappropriate information and data processed without consent and failure to notify the authority are violations found by the guarantor during inspections conducted at Uber Italy srl after the data breach announced by the US commander in 2017. The security incident, confirms the guarantor’s note – which occurred before The full implementation of the GDPR contained the data of about 57 million users from all over the world, and they were sanctioned by the Dutch and English privacy authorities on the basis of their own national regulations. Personal information processed by Uber relates to personal and contact data (name, surname, phone number, email), app access credentials, location data (those that appeared at the time of registration), relationships with other users (sharing rides, introducing friends, information profiling).



Participate in:

























