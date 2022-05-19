May 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Garante privacy sanziona Uber per 4 milioni e 240mila euro

Privacy guarantor fines Uber 4 million and 240 thousand euros

Karen Hines May 19, 2022 1 min read

Thursday 19 May 2022 – 11:59 AM

Privacy guarantor fines Uber 4 million and 240 thousand euros

Lack of transparency in the processing of Italian user data

ROME, May 19 (askanews) – The privacy guarantor has imposed two fines of €2,120,000 each on Uber BV (UBV), with a registered office in Amsterdam, and Uber Technologies Inc (UTI), with a registered office in San Francisco, both Detained responsible violations committed against more than 1.5 million Italian users, including drivers and passengers. Inappropriate information and data processed without consent and failure to notify the authority are violations found by the guarantor during inspections conducted at Uber Italy srl after the data breach announced by the US commander in 2017. The security incident, confirms the guarantor’s note – which occurred before The full implementation of the GDPR contained the data of about 57 million users from all over the world, and they were sanctioned by the Dutch and English privacy authorities on the basis of their own national regulations. Personal information processed by Uber relates to personal and contact data (name, surname, phone number, email), app access credentials, location data (those that appeared at the time of registration), relationships with other users (sharing rides, introducing friends, information profiling).


Participate in:


See also  Repetition block: As long as it is the span. Draghi: "I took a step forward."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Extra umbrellas and mosquito nets even with Superbonus 110%, but not everyone knows it and misses this great opportunity

May 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

An unemployed person finds a bag worth a thousand euros and returns it to its owner: I dream of an honest job

May 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Your health is in serious danger

May 18, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Next week, Hannibal still echoes the first storm of Monday, but then everything may change; Trend »ILMETEO.it

May 19, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Privacy guarantor fines Uber 4 million and 240 thousand euros

May 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Lolo Selassie guest on Verissimo and Manuel Portuzzo and the gesture against Silvia Tofanen

May 19, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Samantha Cristoforetti, IRIDE is the winning name of the “Space for Ideas” competition announced by the International Space Station

May 19, 2022 Karen Hines