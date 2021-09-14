Preview, presented the new Ford car

Salone del Camper in Parma, from 11 to 20 September 2021, the most important Italian fair in the sector will be held, dedicated to all lovers of camper life and holidays in the open air. Ford Italia is in the event for the third year in a row, with big news.

Born in 2010, this event is a reference point for lifestyle camper enthusiasts and brings together the major European manufacturers of recreational vehicles, as well as all the most well-known brands that manufacture accessories and components. Ford this year, in the national preview, is introducing the Transit Custom Nugget Active, The new design that expands the Nugget range, the Ford camper is made in collaboration with Westfalia, a company that specializes in the mobile home world.

Versatility, reliability and innovative technologies typical of Dedicated transit (ideal for holidays), A vehicle of uniform success, reinterpreted from the van’s point of view. The Nugget Active variant becomes the perfect solution for those who want to live outdoor experiences, without giving up Comfort and safety. The new model is designed for customers who desire comfort, quality finishes and bold elegance, without compromising functionality.

A special coating is provided around the fenders, side panels and mirrors that can help prevent damage to the bodywork and give a stylish SUV-inspired look, reinforced by 17-inch five-spoke design alloy wheels. 2.6m standard tent Provides more protection and shade.

He. She inner space It’s even brighter thanks to the choice of a new floor covering, in yacht-style light wood, which also conveys a sense of luxury. Black satin inserts, countertops and black aluminum strips add a sleek, modern look. Featuring active graphics leather seats, modular LED lighting allows customers to change the warm or cool tones and brightness of the cabin lights.

Lots of news about the new Ford Transit Custom Nugget block In the active version. One of the most important things that make winter and cold trips more comfortable, is heated back seat Which also works when converting the seat into a double bed. The self-folding sloping roof features window panels to allow natural light and ventilation into the living area.

Ford Transit Nugget Active (Ready to challenge with Mercedes Marco Polo) It features a new color touch control panel on the rear cabinet, which gives customers the ability to easily manage mobile home electrical connections, battery charge status, fresh and wasted water levels, heating and lighting. The cart is available with 185 HP 2.0L Ecoblue Diesel Engine, which can be combined with a six-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission. A series of driver assistance technologies complement the equipment.