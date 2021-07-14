Pretending to be actor Colin Firth and cheating on three sisters

Impersonating Hollywood actor Colin Firth, with whom he boasted of some resemblance, a man managed to deceive three sisters from the Lower Vicenza region by extorting 3,300 euros from them. The story began in May, when one of the women was contacted on social media by a man who claimed to be the famous English star, and he was shocked by some of the photos posted on the profile of one of the victims on Facebook. Hence the proposal to create an international website with pictures, a process that nonetheless required some wire transfers.

To gain the woman’s trust, the fraudster, with a perfect English accent, made some video calls which made the victims fall into the trap. In a row, three bank transfers with a total value of more than 3,300 euros were sent. None of the sisters understood the scam, so the man took another gamble, saying he had sent three cars as a gift but they were stopped at US customs. To unlock them, 21 thousand euros were needed. To put an end to the fraud, the bank of the three women, who suspected the operations, discovered that the current account receiving transfers is blacklisted. From here the complaint was launched to the carabinieri.