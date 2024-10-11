President of M&C Saatchi Italia Carlo Noseda CEO of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Europe

M&C Saatchi announces the reorganization of its UK operations into a single group providing a full-service, connected creative offering for the UK and Europe, in line with its focus on a more collaborative operating model across its network. Marcus Beavers Nominated UK Group CEO He will lead the new structure, overseeing both the UK sports and entertainment agency and the new UK agency, which brings together advertising, export, global and social issues businesses in London. To further accelerate the strong growth of the Group’s sports and entertainment offering in Europe, it has also been created M&C Saatchi Sports & Leisure Europe. This new offering brings together M&C Saatchi’s capabilities across the sports and entertainment sectors in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, with a focus on connected creativity to solve branding and marketing challenges. Carlo Noceda Nominated CEO of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Europe To advance the pan-European expansion plan. Carlo Noceda brings with him unparalleled creative experience in the sports and entertainment sector and takes on these responsibilities in addition to his leadership of the group across Europe and his role as President of M&C Saatchi Italia. Will join Noseda Richard Thompsonwhich will become Non-Executive Chairman of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Europeand expand its scope Current position as President of M&C Saatchi UK He brings with him more than 25 years of experience in sports and entertainment. In line with his new expanded remit in the UK, Marcus Beavers will lead the UK Sports and Entertainment business, working closely with Carlo and Richard on pan-European opportunities. Steve Martin, Global CEO of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, and Jamie Wyn Morgan, CEO of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment UK, will leave M&C Saatchi after a period of sabbatical.

Marcus Beavers, UK Group CEO, M&C SaatchiHe said: “The strength of our group lies in many connected professionals who offer deep and diverse skills. By focusing on creating a more collaborative operating model, we will be better placed than ever to provide our clients with cutting-edge creative solutions. I am delighted to become CEO of the UK group and look forward to To the next stage of our growth. Carlo Noceda, CEO M&C Saatchi Sports & Leisure EuropeHe added: “M&C Saatchi is known for its unique blend of expertise and creativity, and we have exciting plans to take our sports and entertainment offering to the next level. Our customers increasingly want a single pan-European platform that is fully activated and shaped according to their needs. Today’s news represents another step towards our group’s plan to Just that, ensuring that every client has full and immediate access to our full creative offering.