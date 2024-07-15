President Conte has left.

See you later Piergiuseppe Conte Conte, a former president of the Medical Association for four terms, the national representative of the association and the regional secretary of the independent Italian Medical Association, died at the age of 90. Condolences are shared not only by the local healthcare world, but also by the Central Committee of the National Association of Medical Associations, the Registry of Dentists and the National Council. He sent messages of sympathy to his children, Paola and Enrico, and messages of sympathy in memory of his wife Giuliana, also a respected doctor who sadly passed away too soon.

“Pippo, as we all called Dr. Piergiuseppe Conte, has left a huge void in the world of medicine and beyond,” says the current president of the Como Medical Association. Gianluigi Spata “He was above all a great family doctor, as he liked to be called, and he was always kind and helpful to his patients and colleagues. He was an important point of reference for his clients, as he was for all of us in his role as president of all doctors. I remember well the violent confrontations that took place in the country and at the national level in defense of citizens and the protection of our profession. When he decided to leave the presidency and hand over the baton to me, he said to me: ‘Remember that it is a beautiful and useful commitment that will make you grow, but at the same time it is devastating for your private life and for your family.’ And so it was and I benefited from his advice and everything I learned during his presidency, first as an advisor and then as a secretary.”