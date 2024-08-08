Thursday, August 8, 2024
Prempati: Villa Giorgia, the Olympic silver medalist, is very popular in the United States because of her photos with Parmigiano

By: Lorelei Reese

Date:

Photographed by Gabriele Seghese for Parmigiano Reggiano

Georgia Villafrom Prembati, has just won a historic silver medal, with the other blue “fairies”, at the Paris Olympics in artistic gymnastics. However, the athlete from Bergamo has become famous in the United States, precisely after her participation in this edition of the Games, and also because of… the sponsorship of Parmigiano Reggiano. In fact, these photos have been circulating on social media in the past few hours.

Cooperation with the consortium

The gymnast began collaborating with the Cheese Consortium in 2021 through an agreement with the Italian marketing company Impresa e Sport. From April of that year until December 2022, about twenty posts appeared on her social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, in which the young woman advertised the famous product and showed photos and videos with shapes and touches of Parmesan and snacks.

A user’s tweet went viral, and was picked up and shared by several important American newspapers, such as: Vanity Fair USANBC – US Olympics Broadcaster -, Sports Illustrated Magazine, Newsweek, The New York Times H Time Magazine.

Original footage

There are several shots of the 21-year-old with the local product: in one she is hugging a smiling wheel, in another she is performing artistic gymnastics moves with Parmesan cheese and touching it close, in another she is enjoying the snack version on a table. park bench.

In one photo he takes a small piece of cheese from a block with a classic knife; in another he finds himself near a Christmas tree, or enjoying some while studying in the library.

There’s no shortage of graphics across videos on TikTok, even with her sister, but there’s also a picture of her doing a perfect split on four wheels of Parmesan cheese. Certain images and videos, but not much different from those of many other athletes who have been plagued by commercials. Still, everyone in America was thrilled by the pairing of one of the emblematic Italian athletes (along with her teammates) at these Olympics with one of the most iconic products made in Italy.

@giorgiavilla_23 #Advertising @Parmesan cheese #advertisement #Parmesan cheese #flying in the air ♬ Original sound – Villa Georgia 🌹

