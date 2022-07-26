Premier Padel, a record week at Roland Garros

In total, more than 25,000 people occupied Roland Garros all week, and the Greenweez Paris Premier Padel Major was broadcast in 175 world territories: both Padel records were held in France. Broadcasters include Canal+, TVE, ESPN, beIN SPORTS, Sky Sports (in Italy, Germany, UK and Ireland), SuperSport, Charlton, Viaplay, Arena and Cosmote.

Cooperation with the World Health Organization

In addition to the linear broadcast, the YouTube channel Premier Padel also set a record: almost 2.5 million spectators watched for the duration of the tournament, an increase of a quarter of a million compared to the Italian Premier Padel Major in May. The number of individual viewers on the podium also increased by 21% in Paris, compared to the tournament in Foro Italico.

The Parisian major has also hosted stars from the world of football, with Dutch legend Ronald de Boer and Paris Saint-Germain players Achraf Hakimi, Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera all present during the week at Roland Garros.

The event also marks the official start of the partnership between the WHO Foundation and Premier Padel. The WHO Foundation is the primary fundraising tool for the World Health Organization (WHO). The Director-General of the WHO Foundation, Anil Soni, and the Director-General of Development, Eric Perseth, attended the event for the official signing of the partnership, which provides for close collaboration in raising awareness and raising funds for the underlying causes, in particular. Focus on global mental health.

formulations

The International Padel Federation stated:For the entire Padel community, seeing our stars compete in an iconic setting like Roland Garros has been a source of great satisfaction. The goal of the Badil International Federation is to continue to grow and we know that together with our national federations we will make the Badil at the highest level, and achieve our dreams.“.

Alejandro Villaverde, General Secretary of the Padel Professional Association, said:Championship after tournament, Premier Padel’s new circuit continues to improve from every point of view. The facilities for the players were absolutely world class, with attention to every detail. It was also an unforgettable experience for the fans, thanks to the sense of professionalism that characterized the entire week. Players are very excited about the upcoming Premier Padel tournaments to be held in Spain and Argentina in August“.

Ziad Hammoud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Prime Minister Badil, said:We are delighted with the incredible success of this historic tournament at Roland Garros. The prospect of playing the sport in a chassis of this caliber is in itself a testament to the path that the professional paddler has taken thanks to the Premier Padel circuit. And this is only the beginning. We thank the Padel Federation (FIP), the French Federation of Tennis (FFT), the Professional Padel Association (PPA) and all partners for delivering an amazing event, which has put players at the heart of everything we do. Now we are looking forward to Madrid and Mendoza“.

The focus is now on Spain, with Madrid’s Premier Padel P1, which will take place August 1-6 which will be the inaugural Category Two tournament, followed by Argentina’s Premier Padel P1 which will take place from August 8-14. The fourth major race of the year – Mexico Prime Minister Padel Major – will be held at Club Sonoma in Monterrey, Mexico, from November 28 to December 4. More announcements will follow soon.