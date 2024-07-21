Prefer Pozzuoli, the Neapolitans will have to wait

Naples, in emergency Earthquake Residents Pozzuoli Priority will be given when traveling by Escape routes This will lead to Ring Road Junctions”Agnano” and “Italia 90”. Residents will be in line Bagnoli, Furicrota e Plains Those escape routes will be allowed to go a few hours after the state of emergency is declared. The innovation is established in the new disposal plan submitted by the Neapolitan Municipal Council City council For final approval.

It is recognized that plans to move away from areas at risk due to the Pradism emergency are constantly evolving and need to be constantly calibrated to the needs of the territories. The latest variant was launched a few weeks ago, during a summit that saw the municipalities of Naples and Pozzuoli and the regional civil protection authorities at the same table. At the top of the list of priorities, an issue that has been on the table for months and needs to be solved urgently: the use of escape routes in the territory of Naples by the inhabitants of Pozzuoli.

It sounds like a story with an easy resolution, but it isn’t. The fact is that each local administration can prepare escape plans within its own borders, which cannot escape into the territories of others. So when in Pozzuoli they began to study the fastest ways to move the citizens to safety, knowing that the fastest route would be towards the municipality of Naples, they could not put that decision on paper. That is why it was necessary to organize an ad hoc meeting in which the needs of the Pozzuoli area were presented, which would, of necessity, obtain the approval of the Neapolitan administration and introduce them into its disposal plans.

Achieving a truly shared outcome does not require overcoming major hurdles other than bureaucratic hurdles. Suffice it to say that during the summit in early June, Pozzuoli presented maps and pointed out that in the event of an emergency, it would have been more logical for part of the Pozzuoli population to flee through Neapolitan territory. Rather than sending everyone to the escape routes of the municipality they belong to, already restricted and complicated.

The outcome of the meeting is explained in the Resolution of the Municipal Council of Naples No. 284 of last July 8: «… The municipality of Pozzuoli has expressed the need to remove part of the municipality of Pozzuoli through roads. Therefore, a joint meeting was held on 4 June 2024, receiving the request of the Municipality of Pozzuoli, in order to promote the harmonious development and integration of project tools, especially in the interface areas, by the Municipality of Naples. The municipalities of Naples and Pozzuoli , consequently sharing the overall view that diverges towards the first level gates (access nodes to the main road network) of Agnano and Italia 90”.

In particular, as you can see in the graphic representation of this same page Total escape time is 48 hoursFor citizens from Pozzuoli It will be provided Priority accessand reserved, do Junction of Agnano Ring Road The first three hours and the first two hours at the “Italia 90” meeting. A portion of the inhabitants of Furigrota will be sent to this last meeting immediately after the first two hours. Then, beginning at the eighth hour, and for the next eight hours, the inhabitants of Furigrotta must stop again to accommodate the inhabitants of the sea of ​​Bosuvoli.

At the Agnano junction, Bagnoli residents will have 26 hours of allocated transport after an initial three-hour wait. It is the Neapolitans of Pianura who will have to wait the longest: 29 hours after learning of the current alarm, they will be able to access the ring road to begin their escape towards safer places.

Who is responsible for verifying compliance with the escape order? How would anyone trying to enter the ring road be stopped before their turn? The checks are returned to the police, however, who, as already known, explain that there will be great difficulties in stopping the river of fleeing cars after the alarm is raised in connection with prodigism or volcanic danger.

In addition to the new priorities for escape routes, the document to be submitted to the Naples City Council also includes the identification of each municipality’s waiting areas. There are also accommodation areas where citizens are welcome, there are five locations: Mostra d’Oltramere, Agnano Hippodrome, Palavesuvio, Colana Stadium and Scampia Multifunctional Stadium.

