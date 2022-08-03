Precautionary measures have been taken against 5 people in a scam worth more than 1 million euros on citizenship income

On Tuesday, the Public Prosecutor of Turin I have arranged Precautionary measures against 5 people accused of being involved in various jobs in a fraud in which some foreign nationals obtained income from citizenship without justification. The operation was carried out by the Guardia di Finanza in Turin: a house arrest order was issued for one person, a care employee, while for the other four, all of whom had Romanian citizenship (i.e. having to actually report to the judicial police every day and sign the obligation to sign) register).

According to investigations by the Public Prosecutor of Turin, the scam – worth more than 1,400,000 euros – allowed 314 foreign nationals living abroad to declare that they are resident in Italy in order to obtain income from citizenship. The nepotism employee whose house arrest was ordered had referred her requests to the INPS portal using false documents and data, with the help of the other four persons, who acted as a “collector” between her and the unwarranted beneficiaries. Investigations are still ongoing: at the moment, some investigations are being conducted into 3 thousand people who receive income from citizenship.