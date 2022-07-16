Power Unit 2026: Torque grows on tires – Formula 1

Formula 1 has just entered a new technical cycle that sees cars based on a different aerodynamic philosophy as champions, but at the same time discussions continue about future regulations that will come into effect from 2026. The second half of the decade will also mark a profound revolution. With regard to engines, the current generation of engines that first appeared in 2014. They will be replaced by new power units, among which the most notable changes are Big increase in electric powerfrom 163 hp to just under 500 hp.

With the same power, electric propulsion indicates much higher torque values ​​at low revs than a conventional heat engine, with different intricacies in the design of the individual seats. Depending on the engagement point of the electric motor, the clutch may need to be reinforced, while the rear tires in the compound and in the chassis will certainly have to be tuned to withstand the greater stresses. Although Pirelli currently has a contract valid until 2024, Motorsports Director Mario Isola presented FormulaPassion.it A vision of what will happen in 2026: “It’s a bit like what we saw in 2014, when we switched from an internal combustion-only engine to a hybrid. We will have more torque and we will have to design proper installations. However, this is also beneficial to us in the aspect of road tire development. Obviously, Formula 1 cars are not as heavy as urban cars, but they do have a lot of downforce, which is similar to weight in the end. Electric torque with a lot of vertical load can be traced back to electric vehicles. So in terms of technology, the implications of this development of power units for us are also beneficial in the world of electricity.”

The same increase in the importance of the electrical part of the power units requires a deep revision of the aerodynamics and changes necessary to reduce drag and power consumption. In addition to the increased torque, the tires in 2026 will also undergo an aerodynamic load of a different nature, however, the details of which are not yet known. Pirelli’s current tire supply contract expires in 2024, but Mario Isola confirmed the Italian company’s intention to continue the relationship: “We never made it a secret. We are happy with Formula 1 and the period we did. There are future prospects, so yes definitely, for our part we want to stay.”