Pourchaire will make his Formula 1 debut with Alfa Romeo

Theo Pourchaire will drive the Alfa Romeo of F1 At the next US Grand Prix. The French driver, the new winner of the F2 Feature Race at the Hungaroring, will be seated behind the wheel of Bottas’s car to face FP1 at the Circuit of the Americas. The 19-year-old Pourchaire is a junior Sauber driver, and is second in the F2 standings this year. In fact, the Frenchman had already tested the car. last year in Hungary.

This will be the second time behind the wheel of a car F1but somehow it will feel like the first time, as it will this time during an official GP session. Sounds like a dream come true and I want to thank Alfa Romeo F1 A team that trusted me and gave me this amazing opportunity: I can’t wait to get on the right track and do everything in my power to support the team as they prepare for the US Championship. “

For the young driver Sauber, there are many positive comments and many hopes pinned on him. Sauber sporting director Pete Zehnder also said:

“Since joining the Sauber Academy in 2019, Theo has shown fantastic progress. He was the title winner in 2019 and a contender in 2020 in F3. In F2, especially this season, he did his best and was fighting for the title for most of the championship. He is without a doubt one of the Promising young drivers who have made it to the top level.It is a pleasure to finally see him step up and win his first free practice outing in Formula One.He impressed us right from the start with his professional style and dedication to always doing his best both on and off the track.We can’t wait to see more. of his potential is on the right track.”

According to the regulations this year, other young drivers will make their free practice debut. In Austin, USA, Ferrari’s Logan Sargent will move to the track with Williams and Robert Schwartzman.