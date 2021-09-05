Postponement of Brazil and Argentina and Messi’s anger: “We have been here for 3 days and are they telling us now?”

The Argentine No. 10 does not hold back his anger and amazement and breathes with his opponents during the suspension of the match in Sao Paulo: “Did they wait for the start of the game to tell us we couldn’t play?”

Messi angry. The brilliant match of Brazilian-Argentine football that took place in São Paulo was interrupted for only seven minutes. Brazilian health control entered the field by preventing goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, midfielder Lo Celso, defender Romero and winger Buendia from playing. The first three were owners, the fourth off the bench. For those who have been in the UK in the last 14 days, there are a similar number of quarantines in Brazil and this has not been respected by Argentine players. Their mistake is that they were not quarantined before entering the country and, in accordance with local health regulations, had to put themselves in solitary confinement.

MESSI FURIOSO – Nor was there any reaction from the Argentine No. 10 player who, after coming out in anger, returned to the field shirtless, wearing a photographer’s bib, to speak and confront the Brazilian players who never left the field. He expressed his disappointment to his opponents: “Listen to me, we’ve been here for 3 days and they’ve been waiting for the match to start telling us we can’t play?”.

Review – This is Messi’s anger at the Brazilian organization. Then the situation remains surreal in São Paulo. After more than five minutes of chatting, the Paris Saint-Germain striker, together with coach Scaloni, left the field again heading towards the dressing rooms, trying to make sense of an incomprehensible situation, depressed. The match has been postponed. READ golf: open; Elimination of Molinari and Migliosi - Sport

Sep 5, 2021 (change on Sep 5, 2021 | 23:15)

