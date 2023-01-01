Possible new challenge in the Arabian Peninsula

On January 19, Paris Saint-Germain will face Al-Nassr Stars (the new CR7 team) and Al-Hilal: a confrontation that has been missing for two years can be seen again

Cristiano Ronaldo against Messi: The eternal challenge seemed to record the last direct confrontation on the field on December 8, 2020, between Barcelona and Juventus in the Champions League with the black and white 3-0 and the Portuguese double. With CR7 back at Manchester United and the Argentine at Paris Saint-Germain, there were no other chances to see the champions clash head-on and Ronaldo move to victory It seems to have closed the chapter permanently.

Alternatively, Saudi Arabia could be the mediator to propose a new episode of “Classicissima” for modern football: Jan 19th He will challenge Paris Saint-GermainVictory (Likewise, Al-Hilal being a triangle, even if the journalist Ashraf Ben Ayad spoke instead of one opponent consisting of the stars of the two Arab teams) And the occasion, as Record explains, seems favorable for a new duel on the grass between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

It is clear that such a great coincidence wants to be exploited to the maximum by the organizers of the friendly match, and therefore the hypothesis of a new challenge between CR7 and Messi becomes more realistic hour by hour.