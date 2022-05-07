From June 30, 2022, POS will be mandatory everywhere. Therefore all merchants must give the customer the opportunity to pay as he sees fit, in cash or with a credit card. In addition, traders and professionals can access a series of benefits taxFrom the tax credit on commissions to the bonus for buying useful tools for payments. The increase in online payments is also due to some concessions from the country that favors these payments so that we can track the movement of funds.

After this date, there will be penalties for those who do not have points of sale and will not accept oi cards as a method of payment ATM.

The POS An electronic device for making payments by credit, debit or prepaid cards. The device is connected to the processing center of the bank.

If before there was only the ordinary point of sale that is the fixed point of sale, today various types have been invented such as Mobile, default, fixed (i.e. traditional), wireless, and POS GSM / GPRS, useful for all business needs.

POS, ALWAYS BE VERY CAREFUL WHEN PAYING – HERE’S WHY

The most widely used POS are contactless, which allow you to pay contactlessly, and are especially useful for contacts blocked due to the coronavirus. This device allows you to make payment without or without inserting the card into the machine but only by touching the top of the point of sale. The transaction can also take place through applications directly from the mobile phone, as long as it is connected to the Internet.

However, when making a payment, you have to be very careful, first of all you have to check whether the amount put up is correct. You should also pay attention to the Internet. In fact, if the network is not available, the transaction cannot be executed and therefore it will be rejected. In these cases, it is advisable to get the receipt for the rejected transaction anyway, because there may be errors and you will find yourself paying twice the same amount. With the receipt, you can dispute the order.