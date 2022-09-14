September 14, 2022

Popular brand on the shelves – Libero Quotidiano

Karen Hines September 14, 2022

A batch of Lidl’s Alesto-branded roasted peanuts in a shell has been recalled. This was reported to the Ministry of Health, which indicates the withdrawal of the manufacturer. the reason? They will be found Effects of aflatoxin Exceeding the permissible limits in a single product sample. The packages in question are 500g packages with batch number 19522 P and minimum shelf life (Tmc) specified on 07/2023.

Retrieval of peanuts in the shell – as I mentioned before Food Fact – Produced for Lidl Italia Srl by Ciavolino Daniele & Figli Roma Srl at the factory located in Via Campo di Carne 20/4 in Ardea in the capital city Rome capital.

As always in these cases, the company recommends – as a precaution – that the product with the batch number and minimum shelf life indicated should not be consumed and returned to the Lidl point of purchase for a refund. repayment. In any case, the recall concerns only some points of sale and other products of the Alesto brand are not included.

