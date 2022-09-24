Pope’s appeal to youth ‘build a peaceful economy’ – Chronicle

The Pope has arrived To Assisi to meet the youth “Francesco’s Economy”. The helicopter accompanying the Pope landed a few hundred meters from the Lyrivk Theater, where he will address women and children from 100 different countries gathered in Assisi to shape the new world economy. They will do this by firing a final document signed by Pope Francis.

Commenting on the boys’ first testimonies, the Pope jokingly asked them to always listen: “If you have nothing, at least make a noise!”, the pontiff laughed.

Then throw a Appeal want Young To transform a “killing economy into a living economy”. “Our generation has given you many riches, but we have not been able to save the earth, we have not saved the peace.” “You are called – said Francis – to be artisans and builders of a common house, a common house, a ‘disappearing’ land and an economy of peace. It is a question of transforming an economy into an economy of life in all its dimensions.

asks the Pope Work returns to the center of the economy: “Don’t forget the work, don’t forget the workers”. “Work is already the challenge of our time, and it will be the challenge of tomorrow. Without decent and well-paid jobs, young people will not become truly adults and inequality will increase. Sometimes you can live without work, but you can. Don’t live well. So, when you create goods and services , don’t forget to create jobs, good jobs, jobs for everyone,” he said at the ‘Economy of Francesco’ event in Assisi.

Francesco calls for work to return to the center of the economy: “Don’t forget the work, don’t forget the workers”. “Work is already the challenge of our time, and it will be the challenge of tomorrow. Without decent and good wages, young people will not become truly adults, and inequalities will increase. Sometimes you can live without work, but you can. Not live well. So, when you create goods and services, Don’t forget to create jobs, good jobs, jobs for everyone“He speaks.

The Pope spoke again of the demographic winter in Italy and Europe in general, and in this regard, “Slavery of women: A woman who cannot be a mother because as soon as she starts to feel her stomach, they “fire” her from work. Pregnant women should not employ them.