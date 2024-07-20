“Pongracic’s investment is great, he really wanted to come to Florence. Kane has moved well and Sutil…”

At the end of the match he won Fiorentina 4-0 against Regiana“The purple trainer spoke,” Rafael Palladino: “I’m very happy, it was important to put fuel in my legs. I saw good things from everyone, although it’s clear that we are under construction and there are aspects to improve. The main thing is to face this match with the right attitude.”

Paladino “You have to analyse the game well, it’s not easy to change so radically tactically and go from 4-3-3 to 3-4-3 in a short time. I saw good participation from the kids and application of the principles of the game. Now we will rest for two days and then start again with great enthusiasm.”

Meanwhile, I arrived Bongrassic“He is a player we have analysed, we wanted to sign him and the club has made a big investment. We liked him a lot, I saw him play last year and the directors knew that and were good at signing him because there was a lot of competition. I am sure he will have a great championship because he is a good boy and has a great desire to come to Florence.”

About the crowd: “The atmosphere tonight was great, I didn’t expect all this enthusiasm, it felt like a championship match. We promise to give everything and try to compete with everyone. We will try to change the opinion of the fans.” SkepticsThere are good starting points.”

they entity: “I’m very happy with him, we gave him time to play and he moved well. I saw that the attackers were looking for each other. Thin? the Fiorentina “It has to start with everyone, Ricardo is a strong player, I have spoken to him a lot in the last few days and he must always be motivated. I am sure he will have a great tournament and he knows he has to raise his scoring rate.”