Polls show Italy’s Brotherhood-run centre-right increasing its advantage. + 1% for M5s, Lega and Verdi / Italian Left

when The Political elections They are coming closer The center right Increases benefit. This is a film that emerges from the opinion that Political barometer ofDemopolis CompanyDirected by Pietro Vento.

Pull the center Brothers of Italy By Georgia Meloni, First Party 24.3% Growing – compared to 15 days – is 0.3%. Thus, the gap between the centre-right parties and the rest of the parties is widening even further On the assumption that Single member seatsBased on how much Expected from Rosatellum. A second party for the political barometer Pd Attested, by Enrico Letta 22.8% decreased by 0.4%. The third place League By Matteo Salvini 15.2% Preferences increased by almost one percentage point (+ 0.9%). Also (+ 1%) 5 star operation Rated by Giuseppe Conte 10.6%. It is as follows Come on Italy want 6.8% And Action / Italia Viva: Joins Renzi Calenda 5.3%. Closes the image Green Europe and the Italian Left want 4.1% with a growth of 0.9%. According to a survey by a research institute (carried out on 10 and 11 August 2022)It turns out will stand 66%.