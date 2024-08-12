Politician’s holidays: Half Government in Puglia, Mattarella in the Dolomites

sea ​​or mountain. As long as it is in Italy, it has been the favorite seat of Italian politicians, in government and otherwise. But there are those who have chosen places beyond the borders. Like an executive, Carlo CalendaShortly before his departure, in recent days, to announce his tour of Turkey to Cappadocia (including the same destination and departure on the day of the action), he posted a photo of himself on a sunbed on the “Istanbul” hold of Pamuk. Group leader Matteo Ricchetti)

Also Secretary of the Democratic Party. Ellie Schlein – so jealous of her privacy – that she could cross the Italian border a few kilometers with her family for a short break from the “militant summer” in Lugano. Then, nothing is known. Little or nothing has changed for the 5-star leader – apart from a tricolor target. Giuseppe Conte The five-star Constituent Assembly has decided to recharge its batteries with an autumn tour in mind.

However, Puglia returns to guide the wishes of many politicians. Starting with the Prime Minister, Georgia MeloneyIn SalentoFor about ten days. His daughter awaits him in Valle d’Itria Geneva and former partner Andrea Giambruno. Except his sister Ariana and Francesco LolloprigidaMinister of Agriculture and brother-in-law of the Prime Minister. The Deputy Secretary is also in the farm Marcello Gemmato.

Minister’s vacations are in Salento Anna Maria Bernini. He also chooses his Puglia Rafael FitoBut far from the first. A few kilometers from Meloni Resort Li Reny Estate Bruno Vespa Conducted a few weeks ago Political debates In August – but in private form – will be recorded in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini and his partner Francesca Verdini (With whom he would spend a few days in the mountains after mid-August). Sardinia, on the other hand, was chosen by the president of Italia Viva, Matteo RenziHe spent a few days at the beach on the island with his wife Agnes.

In the age-old dispute between the sea and the mountains, the Dolomites prove to be the most honorable adversaries and win the king’s favor. Sergio MattarellaSunday arrived in Tobiaco (Bolzano), a South Tyrolean center also chosen last year to rest for a few days. Cortina d’Ampezzo confirms itself as a mandatory stop Daniela Santange (but establishing its summer headquarters in Versilia, Pietrasanta) and for my government colleague Elisabetta Casellatti. Conciliation Examination – Sea and Mountains (Dolomites) – To the Minister Paolo ZangrilloHis wife and three children.

Maurizio LupiThe president of Noi Moderati will postpone the sabbatical until the end of the Rimini meeting. Destination Alpiaz-Montecampione, in Val Camonica.

Neither the sea (or at the very least, Santa Marinella on Lazio’s northern coast) has mountains for the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio SecretThe. The Italian president – despite tradition and international emergencies – will stay with his family in the countryside of Fueggi, less than an hour’s drive from Rome. And the campaign is also at the minister’s discretion Gilberto Pichetto Fratin Will return to Biella’s cool surroundings.

Between Liguria (at Sogli, the pearl of the Gulf of Digullio) and Sicily, the chief of the senate rests, Ignacio La Russa. Puglia again, but this time at the instigation of Gargano, however Lorenzo Fontana. The president of the chamber will end his sabbatical in his native Verona. Secretary of the Italian Left and Member of Parliament for Aws Southern Italy and then the Sea of ​​Sicily, Nicola Fratoianni. The secretary of Più Europa also vacations in the south with family Ricardo Maci.