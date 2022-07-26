Political opinion polls show Calenda-Bonino rising to 6%, undermining Forza Italia. Fdi and Pd grow, Lega and M5S decline

A recent survey conducted by SWG on behalf of La7 / + sees an immediate jump in Europe. Carlo Calenda and Emma Bonino, which rises by more than one percentage point to reach 6% and approaches Forza Italia, which stands with 7.1% after the fall of the Draghi government and the escape of some of its leading representatives, notably Gelmini and Brunetta. A decline of 0.3%.

Political polls lead Fdi-Pd

This time between the Brothers of Italy and the Democratic Party rewards the party of leader Giorgia Meloni, which is still growing (+ 1.2%) and has risen to 25%. However, the Dems are also on the rise, rising to 23.2% (+ 1.1%) after the break with M5S announced by Enrico Letta.

Lega and M5S parable

Lega and Cinquestelle decline: Matteo Salvini’s group fell 1.6% to 12.4%, while Giuseppe Conte’s Grillini fell 1.1% to 10.1%.

Form of survey

Survey conducted by SWG Spa on behalf of La7 SpA. A survey conducted with a CATI-CAMI-CAWI mixed technique on a sample of 1200 adults (4897 non-respondents) living in Italy from 21 to 25 July 2022. The model is segmented segment wise. Provides age and gender quotas. The statistical margin of the reported data at a 95% confidence interval is 2.8%. The complete information document of the survey is available on the website www.sondaggipolitocoelettorali.it.