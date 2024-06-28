Polestar 3 First deliveries of the new electric SUV | FP – electric cars

Early examples of Polestar 3 It has reached its customers. This was announced by the Swedish car manufacturer itself, reaffirming how this new electric SUV plays an important role in the company’s growth. In particular, Polestar announced that the first vehicles will be distributed on two continents in the coming days, with the campaign rapidly ramping up. Delivery It is scheduled for the summer which is about to come in full swing.

First deliveries of the Polestar 3

As for the first deliveries, at Polestar’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, the first Polestar 3s were delivered with Private party at the iconic cube Brand: Early customers, in addition to the Polestar 3 Launch Edition with magnesium and aerospace finishes, also received a special Polestar gift package to celebrate the occasion. What can you expect from the future? Polestar has already made that clear Other deliveries It will be held tomorrow in Germany and Norway, while in the United States, where production of other Polestar 3s will begin over the summer, the brand’s North American team will

It delivers the first units of the new electric SUV to customers in California, Illinois, Indiana and

New York.

New driving tests coming soon

Anyone who wants to try out the new Polestar 3 will be able to do so but not now: interest in the Swedish electric SUV is so high that Initial payment The test drive has already been passed. However, there is no need to worry: it was the Swedish brand itself that announced that more test drive slots will be available for all Space Polestars in the summer months. “This is an important milestone: the first delivery of the Polestar 3 to our customers. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath commented: Test drives in all Polestar Spaces will begin next weekend in Europe. Polestar has become a global player With the most interesting range of electrical products”.