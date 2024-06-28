June 28, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Polestar 3 First deliveries of the new electric SUV | FP – electric cars

Polestar 3 First deliveries of the new electric SUV | FP – electric cars

Karen Hines June 28, 2024 2 min read

Early examples of Polestar 3 It has reached its customers. This was announced by the Swedish car manufacturer itself, reaffirming how this new electric SUV plays an important role in the company’s growth. In particular, Polestar announced that the first vehicles will be distributed on two continents in the coming days, with the campaign rapidly ramping up. Delivery It is scheduled for the summer which is about to come in full swing.

First deliveries of the Polestar 3

As for the first deliveries, at Polestar’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, the first Polestar 3s were delivered with Private party at the iconic cube Brand: Early customers, in addition to the Polestar 3 Launch Edition with magnesium and aerospace finishes, also received a special Polestar gift package to celebrate the occasion. What can you expect from the future? Polestar has already made that clear Other deliveries It will be held tomorrow in Germany and Norway, while in the United States, where production of other Polestar 3s will begin over the summer, the brand’s North American team will
It delivers the first units of the new electric SUV to customers in California, Illinois, Indiana and
New York.

New driving tests coming soon

Anyone who wants to try out the new Polestar 3 will be able to do so but not now: interest in the Swedish electric SUV is so high that Initial payment The test drive has already been passed. However, there is no need to worry: it was the Swedish brand itself that announced that more test drive slots will be available for all Space Polestars in the summer months. “This is an important milestone: the first delivery of the Polestar 3 to our customers. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath commented: Test drives in all Polestar Spaces will begin next weekend in Europe. Polestar has become a global player With the most interesting range of electrical products”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Spain and Portugal forget the crisis. Now they are the ones growing the most

June 28, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Massimo will be in court over unpaid VAT and deductions, Chancellor: ‘He deserves a monument like Garibaldi’

June 27, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Bread, which one do you eat? If you always buy this kind at the supermarket, you are making a big mistake: only this kind is the best

June 27, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Polestar 3 First deliveries of the new electric SUV | FP – electric cars

June 28, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Melo Infante closes at 2pm (with controversy): “We were the last”

June 28, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Tomatoes, nothing but healthy foods: if you eat them this way you risk getting seriously ill | It’s better to be careful

June 28, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Rabiot responds to Juve and Milan offer

June 28, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt