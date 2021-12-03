Polastar 3, electric SUV in the United States from 2022

Listen to the audio version of the article

Polestar has released the second teaser image of the high-performance Polestar 3 SUV scheduled for release in the United States in 2022. The Polestar 3 is the company’s first SUV and its first vehicle to be manufactured in the United States: production will take place at Volvo’s Charleston, South Carolina plant. The news follows Polestar’s September announcement of its intention to go public on the Nastok in connection with its proposed merger with Course Kuganheim, which is expected to end in the first half of 2022. “We will build in America for Americans. The Polastar 3 is scheduled to be released as a premium model in 2022, which will define the look of SUVs in the electric age. It will also be the first Polstar vehicle to be built in the United States, ”said Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polstar. Due to the adoption of lidar and luminaire sensors and Nvidia processors, the SUV will have the function of “autonomous highway piloting”.

During the event in New York Ingenlat also presented the Manifesto Concept Bolaster Preview, which looks forward to the future of Polaster design. Precept will now undertake a nationwide tour of Polestar stores across the United States in the new year. The CEO of Polestar did not think twice about the numerous start-ups of electric vehicles growing even in the states: “We are not a virtual company waiting to build factories and sell cars; we are already a real company that manufactures and sells cars around the world. Our two award-winning cars are worldwide. In 14 markets are in circulation, and we expect our global sales volume to reach 29,000 units this year.

Ingenlath, highlighting the company’s established production and sales potential, plans to launch a new car every year for the next three years starting with the Polestar 3 and increasing its presence in at least 30 markets by the end of 2023. These factors, combined with further improvement in its existing markets, polestar expects global sales to increase tenfold to 290,000 units by 2025.