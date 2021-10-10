October 10, 2021

Poland in the streets in favor of the EU: 100,000 against the ruling of the Constitutional Court. The Prime Minister defends himself: "Europe does not impose its ideas"

Samson Paul October 10, 2021

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in Poland following the appeal of the former president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, to protest the recent decision of the Constitutional Court in Warsaw, which established the supremacy of the Charter over the laws of society, and overturned that decision. The founding principle contained in the treaties of the European Union ratified by all member states. “Nothing is now more important than the defense of Poland in Europe,” Tusk told a wave of people gathered in the capital’s castle square. While the Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, in a video message broadcast during the National Congress of Spanish Ultra-nationalists at Voxm, claimed that the decision of the court constituted by judges appointed by the government itself: “The role of the European Union is to support the development of countries without imposing on them ideas that are incompatible with its history and identity, and without imposing on it legal solutions that are inconsistent with its legal system.”

The idea of ​​a possible Polexit, the exit of Poland from the European Union, which has been circulating in recent days is frightening in the country, and therefore parallel demonstrations were organized in Krakow, Wroclaw, Pozna, Kalisz and in more than 30 cities, gathering hundreds. Thousands of people. The demonstrators raised EU flags and chanted “We want to stay in the European Union” and other pro-EU slogans. In Warsaw, among the various politicians present, the capital’s mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, took the floor and called on young people to “remain Polish but at the same time European”.

For his part, Morawiki continued, “We cannot leave this aspect in the hands of those who do not understand that unity is not homogeneity. We must protect the differences between national communities because the strength of our continent depends on these differences.” Even if he wanted to point out that the government’s position should not be interpreted as anti-European: “Europe is our common home, where different countries live and each country must guarantee sovereign development.”

