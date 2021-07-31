Plot spoilers in tech beta accidentally introduced by team, beware – Nerd4.life

As you know, the technical beta version of infinite aura, the new shooter from 343 Industries. This testing phase focuses on the multiplayer mode, but there also seem to be parts of narrative campaign. The real problem is that these files also contain files spoiler!

The information comes from Joseph StatenDeveloper working on Halo Infinite. Staten, specifically states, “Hey folks, beware: We have inadvertently included a limited number of companion files for Halo Infinite in the Technical Preview. Unfortunately, these files contain spoilers.”

Then, in a second tweet, he went on to say: “Leaking These types are very painful for the development team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please beware of spoilers and don’t share them if you see them. ”

So we suggest that you at Multiplayer.it do your best Attention To Halo Infinite spoilers. Hopefully the data compilers won’t look for details in the game files nor share spoilers that the public shouldn’t currently have access to.

In the meantime, we can be distracted by watching a bot making tea bags during the Halo Infinite tech beta.