PlayStation Stars Removes Almost All PS5 Games From Prizes Without Warning

Sony has for some unknown reason Almost all PS5 games have been removed From rewards redeemable for points accumulated via Playstation starsa loyalty program for PlayStation users, and it is currently unclear whether they will be returned or replaced with other titles in the future.

At the time of writing, by accessing the PlayStation app and the PlayStation Store rewards section of the service, The only game available is Stellar Blade.In addition to the various resources for Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact games. Previously, the catalog was more comprehensive and included, among others, Helldivers 2, Bloodborne, Cuphead, Dredge, and Rise of the Ronin, to name a few.