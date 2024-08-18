PlayStation Stars Removes Almost All PS5 Games From Prizes Without Warning

Sony has for some unknown reason Almost all PS5 games have been removed From rewards redeemable for points accumulated via Playstation starsa loyalty program for PlayStation users, and it is currently unclear whether they will be returned or replaced with other titles in the future.
At the time of writing, by accessing the PlayStation app and the PlayStation Store rewards section of the service, The only game available is Stellar Blade.In addition to the various resources for Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact games. Previously, the catalog was more comprehensive and included, among others, Helldivers 2, Bloodborne, Cuphead, Dredge, and Rise of the Ronin, to name a few.
There is no change in PlayStation Store funds.
Conversely, there were no discounts on digital collectibles and PlayStation Store Wallet Money of 5 and 20 Euroswhere the latter basically represent alternatives that are roughly equivalent to direct game redemption (or in some cases more convenient thanks to periodic offers from the PlayStation Store).
However, there is still a significant change that has been implemented practically without warning, which we assume could lead to a radical reorganization of PlayStation Store rewards, perhaps with a more game-oriented offering, as in the Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact rewards examples mentioned above.
Continuing on the theme, the August and Weekend Deals are active on the PlayStation Store, the latter exclusively for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
