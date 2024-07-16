PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for July Are Now Available, Here’s the Full List

It’s Tuesday July 16th which means we’re leaving. from now on Subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium They can download the new PS4, PS5, and PS VR2 Games for Julywhich also includes Remnant 2, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, among others.

As always, these are games reserved for subscribers at higher tiers than Essential in PlayStation Plus, with the latter included in both. PS Plus Extra subscribers get access to another monthly addition of games in addition to the essential ones, while Premium users also get access to classic games, in addition to all of the above.

Games enter the catalog today and stay there for different periods of time. The situation is never clear, but from time to time Sony delivers games that leave the catalog from month to month.