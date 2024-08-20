Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Search
Tech

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games Are Available for August, Let’s Recall What They Are

By: Gerald Bax

Date:

As planned, from now on subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Accessible at no additional cost to New PS4, PS5, and PS VR2 Games for Augustwhich includes among others The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the excellent Cult of the Lamb.

In total we talk about it 15 matches in total10 from the Extra catalog (which Premium users can also access) and the remaining five from the Premium catalog, including classics and PS VR2. Unlike the games offered through the basic tier, the games below will be available as long as they remain available in the service’s catalog. The duration of the game varies, usually we are talking about at least six months, but in some rare cases it also remains for years. In short, if you are interested, you should play it while you have the chance.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Add-ons for August 2024

If you missed Sony’s original announcement, let’s review the full list of new games added to the catalog, starting with the new features of the add-on tier:

PlayStation Plus Extra

  • Lamb Worship – PS4 & PS5
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – PlayStation 4
  • Ride 5 – PS5
  • Sword Art Online: Alienation Lycoris – PlayStation 4
  • Sword Art Online: Deadly Bullet – PlayStation 4
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Release – PlayStation 4
  • Sword Art Online: Last Recollection – PS4 and PS5
  • Watch Dogs 2 – PS4
  • WILD HEARTS Standard Edition – PS5
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – PS4 and PS5
Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Playstation Plus Premium

  • Holiday Simulator (PS VR2, PS VR)
  • TimeSplitters (PS5, PS4)
  • TimeSplitters 2 (PS5, PS4)
  • TimeSplitters: Future Perfect (PS5, PS4)
  • Sword Art Online: The Lost Song (PS4)
See also  An independent developer is accused of stealing another game... that he also developed

What do you think, are you satisfied with the new additions to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium? Let us know in the comments below.

Previous article
Kamala Harris, Superfunder: ‘The Polls Aren’t As Good As They Look’

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska