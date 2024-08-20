PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games Are Available for August, Let’s Recall What They Are

As planned, from now on subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Accessible at no additional cost to New PS4, PS5, and PS VR2 Games for Augustwhich includes among others The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the excellent Cult of the Lamb.

In total we talk about it 15 matches in total10 from the Extra catalog (which Premium users can also access) and the remaining five from the Premium catalog, including classics and PS VR2. Unlike the games offered through the basic tier, the games below will be available as long as they remain available in the service’s catalog. The duration of the game varies, usually we are talking about at least six months, but in some rare cases it also remains for years. In short, if you are interested, you should play it while you have the chance.