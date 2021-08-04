August 4, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

PlayStation Helped Sony Shatter Record First Quarter Profits

PlayStation Helped Sony Shatter Record First Quarter Profits

Lorelei Reese August 4, 2021 2 min read

Sony announced in its first-quarter earnings report that it broke its own earnings records with its PlayStation’s sales-driven gaming and networking services division. Operating profit increased by $2.57 billion due to increased demand for games and home entertainment. Despite the decline in PS5 sales, software sales increased slightly instead.

Sony smashed its first-quarter financial earnings records, with its gaming and networking services division (led by PlayStation sales) also breaking its revenue records for the same period.

announce In the financial earnings report In Sony’s first quarter, the company’s operating income rose to nearly $2.57 billion, an increase of 26% year over year, a record for the quarter. This increase was driven by the increased demand for gaming and home entertainment during Covid-19 restrictions around the world.

Much of that profit comes from the company’s gaming and networking services division, which itself broke records in the first quarter. The division comfortably recorded Sony’s highest revenue in the first quarter, bringing it to about $5.6 billion, a record first quarter for gaming and networking services.

While revenue and unit sales of game consoles are down slightly from the past two quarters — the PlayStation 5 placed 2.3 million units in the first quarter — game software sales increased slightly from last quarter, with 63.6 million games sold, 10.5 million of which were #1 Party exclusive. 71% of games sold are made digitally, with digital games continuing to dominate physical formats.

It’s a period of continued success for Sony’s game console, which saw the PS5 sell 10 million units (overtaking the staggering success of the PS4) and become the best-selling console in US history. Obviously, the only thing holding the console back at the moment is the global shortage of semiconductors, which could last for years.

READ  A very happy evening, Aurora Ramazzotti vs Bio and Amedeo's monologue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Chiara Ferragni, first photo of Vittoria on the beach in Sardinia. Details that infuriate the masses: “This is not possible …”

August 4, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

110 million doses have been donated, and the Green Corridor is needed in New York

August 3, 2021 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Fines of up to 1,000 euros for those without a green permit

August 3, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

Intesa surprises with profits of 1.5 billion and a premium coupon that achieves 7.3%

August 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

PlayStation Helped Sony Shatter Record First Quarter Profits

August 4, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Two probes from the European Space Agency and NASA will arrive on Venus in August

August 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

EA reveals PC system requirements and limited testing phase – Nerd4.life

August 4, 2021 Gerald Bax