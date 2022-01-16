PlayStation 5: PS3 backward compatibility may have been confirmed by the Store

A patent filed by Mark Cerny earlier this week may be expected Implementation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5 For titles older than PS1, PS2 and PS3 generations. Sony hasn’t announced anything about it yet, but valuable new evidence was discovered last night.

Jordan Midler, who writes for portals like NME and VGC, noted this on the PS5 PlayStation Store Dead or Alive 5 cards and prices can be displayed for PS3Something that shouldn’t be possible. Usually, the new generation console digital store allows you to consult and buy only and exclusive PlayStation 5 and PS4 games, these games are the only ones able to play on it, since The current backward compatibility feature extends to previous generation games only.

So why was the reporter also able to find Dead or Alive 5 for PS3? Maybe it was a simple mistake, But the timing is definitely questionable. It’s possible that after the patent was published, Sony decided to run some tests, and failed to keep the entire process secret. Is backward compatibility with PlayStation 3 games (and possibly PS1 and PS2 games as well) finally coming to PlayStation 5? We look forward to contact from Sony. However, one thing is for sure: the patent does not lie, Japanese home engineers really think about it.

Update 13:20 – Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones HD also appeared on the PS5 PlayStation Store, both on PlayStation 3 versions.