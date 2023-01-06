Players angry at other players because of the ‘Act of Love’ award on Steam – Multiplayer.it

Cyberpunk 2077 movie won the prizeact of love“From the Steam Awards 2022, which as you know are voted on by gamers, that is, users of the platform. However, many are not happy with that and they angry With whom did they vote for it so much that their disappointment showed in the game reviews and the official forum.

In this category, Cyberpunk 2077 beat out Dota 2, Project Zomboid, No Man’s Sky, and Deep Rock Galactic. It should be noted that most of the reviews are still positive, but the negative ones have increased and, above all, the references to the award have increased in the latter, with widespread attacks also against Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, guilty according to my accusers after cleaning up the image of the game and attracting an audience not interested in the problems of the launch.

between reviews Actually we can read:

“Act loving a few balls, the game is where it should have been at launch. I only got the award because of jappominkia and that stupid anime.”

“I only won an Act of Love award for the series and nothing else. 0 content added to the game compared to all the other nominees. This content is still neglected and will remain neglected until the company puts the pieces back together.”

“I was shocked how a decent animated adaptation fooled so many people into believing the source material could be forgiven by giving it a love achievement award.”

“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners didn’t make it a good game.”

We’re not having the classic bombardment of negative reviews, given we’re talking about a few hundred cases, versus more than four times as many positive reviews, but kind of Protest with which some players chose to express their frustration with the state of Cyberpunk 2077 and the prize.

In fact, the ratio between positive and negative reviews is similar to that of the launch, when the CD Projekt Red title had 63,000 negative reviews versus 227,000 positive (keep in mind that the game on PC has always been in much better shape than on consoles).