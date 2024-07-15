Plastic in the water, this is the area with the most polluted sea in Italy

Plastic in the water, this is the most polluted sea area in Italy. And according to this latest research that is spreading on the Internet, this is exactly the case.

We will reveal what it will be. Italian region With the most polluted sea, according to this research, the plastic problem in the sea is real: Apparently, a truck full of plastic ends up in the water every second, totaling more than 12 million tons of the stuff.

The most polluted sea in Italy

Having told you about the increasingly warmer oceans, we will now talk to you about the presence of plastic in the sea and in particular about the proof of concept research for a new sensor to monitor marine litter from space (here), which reveals the map of accumulations Plastic It is located in the Mediterranean Sea. Naturally, this research interests us first, given that our country overlooks this sea almost entirely. The map is really worrying and reveals that this particular area of ​​our country is the most polluted, not only in our nation but even in Europe.

Basin-scale maps of LWD showed mostly scattered hotspots in coastal waters, especially in the western and central Mediterranean. The most intense hotspots were located in the southwestern Alboran Sea (LWD mga = 9.1 ppm), Algerian waters (12.9 ppm), the Gulf of Gabes (15.8 ppm) and off the coast of Algeria. Calabria (Southwest Italy, 9.0 ppm.) But there is an area of ​​our country where the hot spots were particularly severe.

That would just be it.

According to the research, the sea most polluted by plastic is the one at the northern end of the sea. Adriatic Sea With 55.8 ppm. This would therefore be the area with the most polluted sea in Italy. And what about the most polluted countries? These would be Italy, Albania, France, Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya. However, the smallest concentrations can be found in eastern Greece, on the Turkish, Lebanese, Israeli, Cypriot and Egyptian coasts.

But what is the reason for the concentration of these plastic materials in the sea? According to some sources, it will be one Neglecting And the excessive ocean currents that would cause plastic to concentrate in certain areas of the Mediterranean and other conditions that should be explored in greater depth before any judgment is made on this matter. In fact, our goal is only to observe the data collected thanks to the research and do something to improve the situation. We hope that increasingly effective solutions will be found to prevent this problem, and thus prevent our seas from becoming increasingly polluted.