December 29, 2021

Plaster cuts are separated from the seat Cassa di Risparmio - Cronaca

Karen Hines December 29, 2021

Firefighters working in Piazza Grande

After gypsum fragments fell from the facade of the Poste Italiane in Cairoli Road, a prestigious building already imprisoned for several months by scaffolding and protection to protect the safety of passersby, yesterday was the headquarters of the Bpm-Cassa di Risparmio. From the facade on the entrance side of Piazza Grande, there have always been detachments of stucco shards. So the entrance was closed and the place was not accessible all morning. In fact, a sheet of paper was attached to the main door shutter that read “For technical reasons, the site is still closed. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The firefighters immediately intervened with the team and the ladder truck to conduct a thorough examination and remove other unsafe fragments. On the 1st of December, large shards of plaster broke off from the vaulted portico of another building not far, between Cairoli Road and San Francisco. They fell on the sidewalk and only by luck they did not hit anyone.

So firefighters and civil protection technicians stepped in after reporting some past.

