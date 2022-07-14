July 14, 2022

Planetary and deep fryers, what to buy on Prime Day

Gerald Bax July 14, 2022

Prime Day, the best fryers and pans to buy within 48 hours of super discounts on Amazon. It is among the small appliances preferred by those who love to cook, as it helps to make cakes and other difficult preparations in a short time. On the other hand, air fryers need no explanations, because they have been around for several years in Italian kitchens. Here’s the best discount still for 24 hours.

Planetary Mixer Eletrolux

From puff pastry to crispy bread, every day is the right choice to prepare delicious meals with this blender. The motor power is 1200W with direct drive and planetary motion, variable 10-speed control and basket of different weights for each type of preparation.

You can find it here at 37% off

Kenwood Planetary Mixer

Planetary head

The motor of this planetary mixer is clever and adapts to whatever you want to cook with only the power you need without wasting. In addition, the scale allows you to pPut ingredients directly into the bowl or any accessory while preparing your recipes.

You can find it here at 30% off

Ardes Air Fryer

Best Amazon Prime Day Shopping

The Ardes Air Fryer is among the most clicked buys on Prime Day, and it’s among those with the best discount we’ve found among the many discounted products on Amazon. Two-liter capacity, a practical anti-scalding handle and a digital display through which cooking can be monitored.

You can find it here at 53% off

Multifunctional air fryer

The beginnings of the planetsThis air fryer has two cooking programs: the AirFry program and 11 other programs suitable for preparing many different recipes, from fried to fish and from meat to desserts. It is also equipped with rFast heating: up to 230°C in just 4 minutes

See also  Elden Ring, beta works better on PS5 or Xbox Series X? Here's the video comparison - Nerd4.life


