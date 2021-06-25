June 25, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Planet Earth officially has a new ocean

Planet Earth officially has a new ocean

Karen Hines June 25, 2021 2 min read

Everything you learned about the number of oceans well…forget it. Indeed, the Earth welcomes the newcomer, the Fifth Ocean, or the Southern Ocean that encircles the icy coasts of Antarctica. He did not fall from the sky, or come out of the depths of the planet, but simply came to a conclusion after long discussions in National Geographic.

Announcing World Oceans Day adds the Southern Ocean to the list along with the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic oceans. There are many characteristics – including ecology – of the Southern Ocean: it includes most of the waters around Antarctica south of 60°S latitude, with the exception of the Drake Channel and Scotia Sea, which is the only ocean touching the other three (Atlantic, Pacific and Indian) and “embracing” an entire continent rather than being surrounded by it.

South above all is an ocean defined by a current, the strong Antarctic Arctic Current (Acc), with cooler, less salty water. Formed about 34 million years ago when Antarctica separated from South America, the current flows from west to east and not only contributes to the global circulation system, the “Great Conveyor Belt” that carries heat around the planet, but helps store carbon in an abyss, with the effect of Basic to the climate. But in recent decades, scientists have been recording a gradual warming of the stream, which could have an effect on the melting of ice caps and ice shelves with implications for species living around and on the “White Continent”.

READ  The strange phenomenon of red and very hot ears that worries too much

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

But which Olympic village? Maria Adelaide should go back to being a hospital

June 25, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Astronauts Ready for Friday’s Spacewalk — Here’s How to Watch

June 25, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Extraterrestrials may have observed Earth from more than 2,000 different solar systems

June 24, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Increases in their salaries from 1 July in excess of 100 euros, to whom are they entitled?

June 25, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Lunch Served” Along with Flavio Insinna comes Ginevra Pisani, former suitor for men and women

June 25, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Planet Earth officially has a new ocean

June 25, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Where can you watch European matches for free online in the UK

June 25, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt