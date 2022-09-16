Pisa priest resigns after sexually abusing minors

The Archbishop of Pisa, Giovanni Paolo Benotto, issued a note announcing the resignation of a parish priest who had been accused. Sexual harassment on minors. “In order to provide truth and justice in relation to the complaint of sexual abuse/harassment of minors by the presbyter of the Diocese of Pisa – he writes – with deep regret and shame for being condemned, I resign his parish priestship of the Church of Santa Maria Madre and Santa Marta in Pisa “.

The story, which sees the priest being investigated by ecclesiastical bodies since last April, is the moment the complaint was filed. Benotto continues: “While waiting for the ordination process that started at the end of April 2022, once the complaint is received, it reaches its conclusion, while in my name and in the name of the Pisan Church that I represent, to apologize I ask all to pray to God for those who are affected by the scandals that cover the face of the Church and those who suffer because of it, so that the faith of the offended does not fail. A true journey of change can be renewed in all. I also inform that the intrinsic faculties of his ministry are suspended for the presbyter in question until the ordination process is completed”.