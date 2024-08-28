Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Pippa Middleton’s handbag at Wimbledon

By: Mirabelle Hunt

Date:

Pippa Middleton Makes his entrance to Wimbledon 2024 In great shape, with firm steps and a dazzling smile as if she was anticipating what we would see on the face of her beloved sister Kate Middleton.And, eagerly awaited after the official communication from Kensington Palace confirming the Princess of Wales’ attendance at the 2024 Wimbledon men’s final, the future sister of the Queen of the United Kingdom arrived at the world’s oldest tennis event with her husband James Matthews, in a very light silk-cotton blend suit with a floral print in shades of peach and salmon against a chic light blue background by one of her favourite English designers, Claire Michivani.

one piece Impressive for English society, it features half-balloon sleeves fastened with cuffs. Around her neck is a top-secret Tiffany & Co. diamond that just brightens up the younger woman’s golden tan. Wisteria Sisters. Once again, it’s the look that shook hearts on her sister Kate’s royal wedding day when her B-side was wrapped in a very tight white dress that was more talked about than the bride’s dress, giving global ideas about the effectiveness of fashion thanks to the help of a special accessory: a straw clutch from J.Crew. A small treasure chest that is elegantly carried in the hand as if it contaminates the innate British style with a touch of the French savoir-faire typical of straw-colored accessories. Contaminates the styles that Kate Middleton’s sister remains one of the icons of contemporary British style.

