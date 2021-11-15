November 15, 2021

Pink, sequins, lace, stars: Paris Hilton's six wedding dresses

Lorelei Reese November 15, 2021 3 min read

Paris Hilton He’s been preparing us for his wedding for months. How long Carter Ryome He gave her the show on Dream Beach, during a Caribbean vacation in February (See all the details here), the socialite did not miss an opportunity to inform the followers about the preparation for the wedding. After a fun-filled stag party in Las Vegas, the big moment finally came: Paris and Carter got married on November 11.

#ForeverHiltonReumThis is the hashtag that the couple chose for the most important day of their lives. Or rather, for days. Yes, because it was celebrated in Los Angeles for three days: the party, the reception, a cabaret-style party, and, finally, a final party. At the age of forty and after three more (failed) official engagements, Paris Hilton Love has finally found in the very rich Carter Ryome, businessman and family friend forever.

The dress for yes

Known (also) for her superlative choices in looks, Paris wore six dresses to her wedding, one sexier than the other. The most important, without a doubt, is the celebration. for her yes, Paris Hilton Show a very romantic dress Oscar de la Renta. The model, tailored to the heiress at the New York Atelier, was reminiscent of the model she’s wearing Grace Kelly for his wedding. The chest, with a high neck and long sleeves, was entirely covered in ivory-colored lace flowers. Instead, the wide skirt was made up of twenty layers of tulle.

Three views of the reception

to receive, Paris Hilton Three dresses changed. The first is a short dress with a full skirt, always Oscar de la Renta, with 3D floral apps. Then the new bride wore a matching dress from Pamela Roland With a vintage flavour, with applications of essences along the entire length. On his shoulders he gently put a robe that works in the same way. For the first dance with Carter RyomeParis chose to innovate Galia LahavWhich made her look like a princess. Her wedding dress consisted of a pleated bodice that pressed against the chest and a wide tulle skirt.

Fuchsia in amusement park

For the second day of the celebration, Paris Hilton NS Carter Ryome They received their guests in the amusement park. Ferris wheel, carousel, cotton candy, shooting where it was possible to win pillows with the bride’s face: in short, fun was guaranteed. For the occasion, the influencer wore a fun dress made by Alice + Olivia. The fuchsia, very short in the front and long in the back, was covered in sequins. The veil and heart-shaped sunglasses were also pink. Blond hair, loose and wavy, completed the Barbie outfit in the flesh.

stars and transparencies

In the end, Paris Hilton NS Carter Ryome They organized a dinner to close out their wedding weekend. At the dinner party, Paris showed off a gorgeous sheer dress, with countless silver stars twinkling. In short, Paris has done big things, as would be expected of a bubbly character like her. Discover her six wedding dresses in the gallery.

