Pink Night 2022: Guests and concerts not to be missed – what to do

Rimini, June 29, 2022 – Pink Color Ready to explode and cover the entire 110 kilometers of the Adriatic coast, from komakio to me Catholicmore than 200 scheduled events That from tomorrow he will set fire to the Riviera on New Year’s Eve in the summer. will be one pink night From Pink & Love, like the claim accompanying this 17th edition of the most anticipated event inthe summerwhich for this year will return to its origins, to the three-day format set on the agenda for the first weekend of July.

The recovery, two years after the pandemic – in which Pink Night never broke out anyway – will take place in splendid fashion starting tomorrow, when the first ‘pink’ day culminates, as best suited to New Year’s Eve. Respect, in the outbreak Fireworks at midnight.

The calendar of events organized by the more than 25 municipalities involved, between coastal and inland cities, is dense and prestigious. Above all, the one who promises to be the center of gravity of this pink night stands out, the theater in Piazzale Fellini in Riminiwhere tomorrow and Saturday the riparian stage of Tim Summer Hits The new TV show, Rai Due, hosted by Andrea Delogo And the Stefano Di Martino.

Alternating with a view of the beach of Rimini on the stage there will be artists of national and international fame such as Bob Sinclar, Rove, Rkomi, J-Ax And the the shadow and then blancoAnd the how muchAnd the ExpensiveAnd the Rider Guests also announced last minute starting at 20.30 on Friday with free entry.

Always in Rimini and always with music at heart, Saturday 2 July, from 10pm the Rds station will be hosted in Piazzale Kennedy Discoradio حزب Party while on the stage of the Rimini Beach Arena a stone’s throw from the sea, arrived Hello The party is portrayed as a true festival with a riot of music, colors and settings.

Not just Rimini However, it will be highlighted by the wonderful music and events of this pink night.

to me Riccione Wake up at dawn to watch the show sunrise background, With a concert in particular Marina Ri on the agenda on Sunday at 5.15.

to me Bellaria Igea Marina Instead, it focuses heavily on children’s carnival and a whole series of initiatives in the three days dedicated to families, complete with a Sunday evening concert over 40 years of activity. Christina Davina.

The engines are running all weekend instead in Misano, where the circuit will take place GT World Challenge with the participation of two sprint races from the competition Valentino Rossi.

A big concert is also scheduled for Comacchio beaches, Where they will perform in Viale Yugoslavia at Lido delle Nazioni tomorrow and on Saturday Lamborghini Eletra Which Colors as guests of honor.

to me Servia And the Milano Marittima, Finally, a space for the sounds of blues and soul in the city streets, while a sicinatico It will glow pink, like Ferris wheel from Riminia skyscraper symbol of the seaside resort.