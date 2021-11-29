November 29, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Pierpaolo Pritelli, on Sunday comes Mara Vinier's refusal: what happened

Pierpaolo Pritelli, on Sunday comes Mara Vinier’s refusal: what happened

Lorelei Reese November 29, 2021 2 min read

In the Thank you by Aunt Mara, Pierpaolo Pritelli I stayed for two years bets. TV space wanted by authors and presenter Domenica In Give To Givino’s ex-involvement in A Game. a small show quiz, Conducted by Pretelli who has raised several since the last episode doubts.

Read also – Sabrina Salerno, Sunday in Reveal: “I met my father in 2019, he died 4 months later”

The Formula Without a name, Lieutenant-Colonel Mara Vinier called it “View Pierpaolo PretelliBut it was expected to become a file flopGiven the poor structure and conductivity.

ad to announce Conclusion Final From space it was the same as Mara Venier during broadcast Today, he assures the public of abandoning the production coordination with Pretelli. To announce, she invited the front of the model to sit next to her, explaining the reasons behind the cancellation.

Mara Vinier said that due to the extraordinary success of the coordination, many abroad have requested it exclusive To Dominica Inn. Then the curtain was “given” to Foreign colleagues: Nice metaphor for not saying a word”Cancellation“.

In any case, Pierpaolo Pretelli will not completely disappear from transitionIt looks like the model and former rival of Tale who appears on the show, will be making another appearance on TV. In fact, when Alba Paretti Venere asked if Britley would disappear with the disposal of space, the hostess had no doubts. « There is no Pretelli I handleHe is now close to his aunt.”

Last update: Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 11:30 pm

© Reproduction reserved

See also  Isola dei Famosi, a sudden illness for an outcast: its circumstances

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“She died as soon as she was born, then she was born again.”

November 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Top 5 albums and singles this week

November 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Lotto Draw today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Saturday 27 November 2021

November 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Solomon Islands, Fiji to send 50 soldiers with Australia forces – last hour

November 29, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Super Green Boss and Yellow Zone Fvg, new activities starting today

November 29, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Be careful, if this happens to you it will be cloned

November 29, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Pierpaolo Pritelli, on Sunday comes Mara Vinier’s refusal: what happened

November 29, 2021 Lorelei Reese