picture | Italians Abroad, Francesca Alderese (FI) at Giglio’s Feast in East Harlem in New York

Francesca AlderisiSenator for Forza Italia, continues to visit Italian communities in America, as she always has, even though she has already publicly announced Unwillingness to reapply. And she does it in the same spirit that she was doing in it even before she entered the palace, when the idea of ​​political candidacy did not touch her.

Participating in the Feast of Giglio in East Harlem, New York, is an opportunity for me to remember the previous generations of Italians who arrived in the United States more than a century ago, and at the same time to find many old friends with whom I spend Sundays in the summer, Proud of our rootsFrom our beloved Italy,” he stated in a statement

Aldrisi, elected in North and Central America, yesterday, quickly participated with the community of our compatriots in the United States, soon participated in the Festa del Giglio organized by the Giglio Association.

“Always unique emotion – The Senator continued – Relive this age-old tradition with three generations of Italian Americans who gather each year to celebrate this anniversary. Celebrated in many parts of the world, as he once stood here The largest Italian neighborhood in the United StatesThe Festa del Giglio is particularly stunning with the entertainment, music, stands and specialties typical of Italy’s country festivals.”

Near the Basilica of the Shrine of Our Lady of Carmel, the Church of the Madonna del Carmen, the community of our compatriots gathered for traditional festivities Feast dedicated to Saint Anthony of Padua, carrying in procession a statue of the saint and a tower over twenty meters tall, built every year by members of the association, where participants and distinguished Giglio Boys and Giglio Girls dance in the streets of New York. In conclusion, the elected parliamentarian abroad asserted: "In this neighborhood where immigrants from a small town in the province of Naples, Brucciano, imported the Feast of Giglio, one can witness an event in which the most popular and religious Italian tradition fuses with one Italian-American. What I have always loved is that be among Italian communities abroad, And the Totally immersed in the heart of the real and most authentic moments, Those who bring those who live across the border closer to the beloved land of origins."