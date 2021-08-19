August 20, 2021

Photo: WWE becomes a sponsor of an English soccer team, here's the shirt

Lorelei Reese August 19, 2021 2 min read

Good news comes to us from Europe and especially from English football. over there WWEIn fact, she announced that she has signed a partnership with a small British team, which isEnfield Townwho will be its main sponsor. Not a random choice, given that Enfield is the oldest English club directly owned by fans, born in 2001.

NXT UK He will be the shirt sponsor for the team. wrestlers NXT They invaded the Queen Elizabeth II stadium in Enfield for the occasion and sided with the players of the team that plays in the First Division Barzakhani, one of the seventh-tier divisions of English football. In short, it is not a first-class club, but a club that promotes important values ​​and that is why it was chosen as a partner by WWE.

NXT UK Ambiance as part of a subscription to WWE Network Every Thursday night, one of the few WWE shows that European fans have had the opportunity to watch on their first television without the wee hours. Italian is also on the list Fabian Eichner Who are now fighting the most in NXT. Recently, another citizen also performed quite often, Laura Di Matteo.

