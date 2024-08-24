Saturday, August 24, 2024
Philippines accuses China of ‘firing missiles at one of our planes’ – Breaking News

By: Samson Paul

The Philippine government has accused China of firing missiles at one of its patrol planes in the South China Sea, near disputed islands between the two countries, on August 19. The executive himself made the remarks in a memo.


A Chinese fighter jet fired missiles “multiple times at dangerously close range” at a Philippine civil patrol aircraft near Scarborough Reef, the statement said. The same aircraft was targeted three days later by missiles fired from the Chinese-controlled Subi Reef, it added.


Beijing said on Monday it had taken “countermeasures” against Philippine military aircraft accused of entering its airspace over the South China Sea. The Chinese foreign ministry said China would continue to “firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and firmly oppose any actions that violate them.”


Beijing claims most of the islands and reefs in the South China Sea, including waters and islands close to the coasts of several neighboring countries, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that the claim has no legal basis.


Last Monday, two ships flying the Chinese and Philippine flags collided near the disputed Sabina Atoll, which lies 140 kilometers west of the Philippine island of Palawan and about 1,200 kilometers from the mainland island of Hainan.

