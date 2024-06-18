June 18, 2024

Pfizer is under investigation by the US

Noah French June 18, 2024 1 min read

After AstraZeneca, a Pfizer vaccine appears to be under investigation as well.

In fact, the US state of Kansas has accused the company of misleading the public about its COVID-19 vaccine, hiding risks and making false claims about its effectiveness. And now?

In a lawsuit filed in Thomas County District Court, the state alleges the New York-based drugmaker’s misrepresentations violate the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and seeks monetary damages of an as-yet-undisclosed amount.

In a statement, it said, “Pfizer made numerous false statements to mislead the public about its vaccine at a time when Americans need the truth.” How much discomfort will all this create among the public, not just Americans undergoing the vaccination process?

Alleged Side Effects of Pfizer Vaccine

According to the indictment, shortly after the vaccine was introduced in early 2021, Pfizer hid evidence that the shot could lead to complications. Not just pregnancy, including miscarriage, but heart problems, such as myocarditis and pericarditis. Cases of the latter two syndromes have been on the rise since product vaccination

But it wasn’t long before the company counterattacked. They argue, “The statements made by Pizer about its Covid-19 vaccine are accurate and based on science. “The case has no merit,” he said.

