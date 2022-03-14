March 14, 2022

Pete Davidson and five of his clients pay for Jeff Bezos’ semi-orbital missile travel

March 14, 2022
The company announced Monday morning that Davidson, the star of Saturday Night Live, has become a star Interesting entertainment element In the midst of his relationship with Kim Kardashian, he’ll be traveling with five clients pushing on a 60-foot Blue Origin New Shepard rocket.
The launch is scheduled for March 23 at 8:30 a.m. Central time, according to Blue Origin. This announcement comes after CNN confirmed Previously, Davidson has been in talks with the company for a seat aboard its supersonic rocket, which takes off vertically from a rural launch pad in Texas on Bezos’ ranch.
After years of quiet development, the Blue Origin spaceflight rocket debuted last year with Bezos, flying alongside Space Society hero Wally Funk, her brother Mark Bezos, and a family member. Customer pays.
Since then, Blue Origin has made headlines for publishing other well-known names on two consecutive flights, including the Star Trek star. William Shatner And good morning America hosts Michael Strahan.

Blue Origin’s goal is to make these suborbital spaceflights a pop-culture mainstay, offering an exhilarating 10-minute hypersonic flight to welcome guests – hitherto celebrities – and anyone else who can afford it.

Davidson will be joined on his journey by five paying customers. Among them is Marty Allen, an investor and Former CEO of Party Supplies Store; Jim Kitchen, businessman E economics professor; Giorgio Neal Former Co-Director for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation; Mark Hagel, Ann Orlando real estate developer and his wife, Sharon Hagel, who founded a nonprofit organization focused on space.

The crew will spend a few days of training at Blue Origin’s facilities in West Texas prior to flight day, where they will board the New Shepard crew capsule atop the rocket. After takeoff, the missile will exceed the speed of sound and separate from the capsule near the top of its flight path. As the booster rocket returns to Earth for a vertical landing, the manned capsule will continue to rise higher into the atmosphere to more than 60 miles above the surface where the darkness of space is visible and the capsule’s windows will provide panoramic views of Earth.

When the flight reaches its climax, passengers will experience a few minutes of zero gravity. Bezos is spending his time unusually weightless bowling And flips over in the cabin. They were others Paste it on the window.

As gravity begins to pull the capsule toward Earth, passengers will once again experience intense accelerating forces before deploying sets of parachutes to slow the vehicle. Then it will drop to less than 20 mph in the Texas desert.

Blue Origin New Shepard takes off from the launch pad carrying 90-year-old Star Trek actor William Shatner and three other civilians on October 13, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas.

Because the flights are sub-orbital, meaning they don’t generate enough speed or take the correct trajectory to avoid the momentary downward drift of Earth’s gravity, the entire show will only last about 10 minutes.

Blue Origin is the first airline to begin offering regular flights for sub-orbital space tourism. Its main competitor, Virgin Galactic, made its first manned flight – which included founder Richard Branson – before Bezos’ flight last July. But Virgin Galactic did not follow up that flight with another manned flight after it was later revealed that the company’s space plane had moved outside its scheduled flight path. The company now says it is undergoing unrelated technical updates and may return to travel later this year.

SpaceX is the only private company to offer flights into orbit. The airline completed its first civilian flight into orbit last September, taking a billionaire and three select colleagues on a three-day trip. And at the end of this month, the company plans to take four paying customers on their way to the International Space Station, which orbits about 200 miles above Earth.

Blue Origin plans to build a rocket powerful enough to reach orbit, called New Glenn. In view of the file News that Russia may stop selling missile engines to the United StatesThese plans are more urgent than ever. The Blue Origin engines it plans to use in New Glenn, BE-4, will be used in an upcoming launch vehicle designed by the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing responsible for launches critical to US national security. The ULA is currently based on the Russian RD-180 engines.

Blue Origin did not have specific updates for BE-4 when it was accessed for comment.

