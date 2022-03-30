Personalized medicine: Europe and regions make a difference

Listen to the audio version of the article

On March 22, a meeting was held entitled Bringing personalized medicine into people’s hands: the role of European regions.

The event, which was set in the context of the European project Region4PerMed, dedicated to the role of regions in the implementation of personalized medicine and coordinated by the Tuscany Foundation for Life Sciences, saw the participation of the Regional Foundation for Biomedical Research in Lombardy and other qualified partners, such as the Agency for Health Research in Galicia, the Ministry of Science, Culture and Tourism In Saxony, the Medical University of Wroclaw, and the Lower Silesian Regional Authority.

In the presence of authoritative representatives of the European Parliament, the point was made about the key role that Europe and the territories can play in the implementation of personalized medicine, so that the latter can increasingly become a distinctive tool of quality and “tailor-made” assistance to patients of the Union.

The right treatment for the right patient at the right time“It is the key to pushing health systems towards a preventive and predictive approach, abandoning the traditional reaction method. This is possible thanks to new knowledge, new technologies and, above all, thanks to the vast amount of data that, if used effectively, can really signal a change in the pace of studying and treatment of many diseases.Think about omics and genetics data on the treated cases and relevant information on individual risks: information that can allow anticipating treatments and identifying pathogens, facilitating the development of treatments able to act precisely on the individual pathogenesis.

All of this, while within reach, runs the risk of being canceled without coordinated action based on an indispensable pillar: sharing of data, techniques, clinical studies, and treatment outcomes. Ultimately, the exchange of knowledge that does not exist in any field, as in the field of health, can be so decisive that it truly changes the history of medicine and humanity.