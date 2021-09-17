Perseverance makes its way through the sandy areas towards Seetah!

After success in Collect two samples from the same rock, an event that happened successfully a few days ago, the rover determination He continues his journey into a very special and somewhat complicated area to travel. It must be remembered that without the invaluable assistance provided by the aerial surveys conducted with Helicopter creativity, this area might have been avoided a priori.

We’ve talked about it Also in previous articles We can also get the details of the movements through the NASA instrument, thanks to which we can enjoy an updated position of the rover with a lot of space signals and see the entire journey since its arrival on Mars. The last preserved position, at the time of writing, dates back to Sol 203 or yesterday. Let’s see it in detail.