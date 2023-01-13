Performance of Wall Street, January 13, 2023 session

Major US stock indices Show minimal changes In the last session of the week.

The Dow Jones gained 0.02% to 34,197 points at 19.05, while the S&P500 lost 0.11% to 3,979 points. Plus sign for Nasdaq (+0.03% to 11,004 points).

Bad day for Tesla (-2.02% to $121.06). According to reports from some press outlets, the automotive giant has announced plans to cut prices of the Model 3 and Y cars in the US.

Spotlights on banking stocks too, on a day filled with quarterly reports from US financial institutions. Strong volatility in Bank of America (+1.81% to $35.1, after reaching an intraday low of $33.09) and Jp Morgan Chase (+2.43% to $142.88, intraday low of 134.8$), after quarterly data, results better than analysts’ expectations.